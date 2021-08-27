WATCH: Protestors Say No To Proposed Marsaskala Marina: ‘They’ve Taken Everything And Now They Want The Sea’

The plans have been criticised for a lack of an impact assessment and virtually no consultation with residents or the local council.

The plans have been opposed by residents and civil society who have argued that the country could not keep having public land given away to the rich and powerful.

Residents and activists descended on Marsaskala to protest plans by Transport Malta to build a yacht marina in the locality’s bay.

Addressing the protest, Wirt iż-Żejtun president Ruben Abela stressed the bay’s value to the community’s collective memory.

“Collective memory is something we often don’t understand, but it is there and it unites communities,” Abela said. “This is why you are all here. Sure there are other concerns, but the collective memory is just as important.”

He appealed to those present to leave politics out of the issue. “This is a just cause. Leave politics out of it.”

Abela insisted that Marsaskala did not need a yacht marina. “It doesn’t need to be Tigne Point or Portomaso. Marsaskala is Marsaskala and it has its own character which shouldn’t change.”

Abela told those present that Wirt iż-Żejtun would stand with Marsaskala residents and do what it could to oppose the project.

Other residents decried the fact that the Marsaskala community always seemed to be sacrificed for the interests of the rich and powerful.

They called for policies that impacted Marsaskala to be centred around the community’s wellbeing, adding that this would in itself result in more tourists visiting.

Above all, he said the marina would take away a bay that the community uses to relax. “Nobody will relax anymore, except the people sitting on their boats.”

Several NGOs, including Moviment Graffitti, as well as the locality’s local council have called for the plans to be scrapped.

Moviment Graffiti said that the construction of the marina will “suffocate Marsaskala through land reclamation, changes in road networks and further development of buildings, such as offices, toilets, showers and parking amenities.”

Several residents addressed the protest and gave their view on the proposal. Many recounted memories they had of the bay which they said would be destroyed should plans for the marina go ahead.

The protest is ongoing.

