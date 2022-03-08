Watch: Putin-Hitler Effigy Planted Outside Malta’s Russian Embassy In Anti-War Protest
Maltese and Ukrainian protestors took a cardboard cutout of Vladimir Putin dressed up as Adolf Hitler straight to the gates of the Russian embassy in San Ġwann this evening.
The effigy, designed by renowned Maltese cartoonist Ġorġ Mallia, was placed outside the gates as protestors chanted against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, played the Ukrainian national anthem and listened to a speech by Repubblika president Robert Aquilina.
“Putin’s tanks can roll over our brethren but that will never mean he’s right,” Aquilina said.
“We tell Putin that justice will prevail and that a day will come when his tanks will be rolled back and history will roll over him.”
“We tell Putin that we do not believe his lies and that we see through the propaganda that accuses his victims of provocation. We see no Nazis at the wrong end of Putin’s bayonets but rather innocent and peace-loving people.”
“Yes, Ukraine was a threat to Putin; every democracy is a threat to Putin, especially countries close to him.”
At the end of the protest, protestors threw their placards containing anti-war messages through the gates and into the embassy grounds, a move intended to make the Russian embassy staff, and not the police, remove them.
Only one election candidate, independent candidate Arnold Cassola, was spotted at the protest.
