Watch: Putin-Hitler Effigy Planted Outside Malta’s Russian Embassy In Anti-War Protest 

Maltese and Ukrainian protestors took a cardboard cutout of Vladimir Putin dressed up as Adolf Hitler straight to the gates of the Russian embassy in San Ġwann this evening.

The effigy, designed by renowned Maltese cartoonist Ġorġ Mallia, was placed outside the gates as protestors chanted against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, played the Ukrainian national anthem and listened to a speech by Repubblika president Robert Aquilina.

“Putin’s tanks can roll over our brethren but that will never mean he’s right,” Aquilina said.

“We tell Putin that justice will prevail and that a day will come when his tanks will be rolled back and history will roll over him.”