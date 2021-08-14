WATCH: Qala Mayor Takes To Facebook To Appeal For Action After Developer Blocks Street Access

“As a council have written to the Building and Construction Agency. The Planning Authority has told us they have nothing to do with it.”

“I have called the architect many times. The architect calls the owner, the owner came and flattened the area but the wall has still not been moved in,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg uploaded a video this morning showing a rubbish truck unable to pass through Wardija street in the Gozitan village, as a result of an adjacent development which has encroached on it.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg has been forced into a public appeal on Facebook for authorities to take action against a developer who is encroaching on one of the village’s streets.

Buttigieg noted that the road had always been wide enough for residents to park their cars in.

“I am not prepared to paint double yellow lines, because of the selfishness of others,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said it was unacceptable for access through the road to be blocked as he filmed a rubbish truck trying to maneuver its way through.

“I am tired and fed up with lodging complaints,” an exasperated Buttigieg said.

He appealed to authorities to take action and ensure access through the road for all.

Earlier this year Gozitan mayors voiced concerns about the “unprecedented onslaught” of development in village cores and the countryside in Gozo during a meeting of Parliament’s Gozitan affairs committee.

During that meeting, Buttigieg noted that his locality, with a population of just 2,200 people, now had some 500 apartments being built.

He insisted that rather than create wealth for all, the present development only served a few who stood to gain from it financially, at the expense of the remainder of the village.

