WATCH: Rainwater Seeps Into Maltese Bus As Downpour Hits The Island
As Malta experienced a serious downfall of rain across the island – with 115.3mm of rainfall in Għajnsielem alone – commuters on a bus this morning were faced with some of that rainfall making it onto the bus.
In footage that’s being shared widely online, passengers calmly sit in their seats as water splashes around their feet.
Outside the bus, water can be seen rising as Malta’s roads struggle to handle the sheer amount of sudden rainfall.
Many people pointed towards the roads’ gutters that had become stuck with refuse and trash, leading to water quickly piling up.
“New roads without any rain water gutters. Clearly these are not being well-planned. Also flat surface instead of a curved surface. Why?” asked one person online.
Others wondered what the bus driver should do at that point, especially considering Maltese buses specifically having low floors for increased accessibility for passengers.
It wasn’t just buses that felt the downpour today – a tree collapsed in Żejtun, and a Gozitan mayor issued a warning for drivers to be extra vigilant in their morning commutes.
Just last week, footage of a bus in Pembroke that had become flooded also went viral online.
@lovinmaltaofficialAll aboard the semi-submerged bus 👀🤭 Video by A. Satariano 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #bus #lovinmalta #storm #rain #pembroke♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Did you experience any rain-related problems this morning?