WATCH: Rainwater Seeps Into Maltese Bus As Downpour Hits The Island

As Malta experienced a serious downfall of rain across the island – with 115.3mm of rainfall in Għajnsielem alone – commuters on a bus this morning were faced with some of that rainfall making it onto the bus.

In footage that’s being shared widely online, passengers calmly sit in their seats as water splashes around their feet.

Outside the bus, water can be seen rising as Malta’s roads struggle to handle the sheer amount of sudden rainfall.