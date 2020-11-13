WATCH: Recovered Maltese Drug Addicts Set Up Inspirational Competitive Football Team

Former drug addicts who completed the Caritas rehabilitation programme have now set up their very own football team – Caritas FC – and have already made their way to the third division.

All of the participants, from the players to the coach, have been clean for more than two-and-a-half years – and they want to share their story to inspire others to get clean too.

After being discharged from their rehabilitation programmes and having gone through the programme together, and they all stuck together and eventually founded the team.