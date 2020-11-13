WATCH: Recovered Maltese Drug Addicts Set Up Inspirational Competitive Football Team

د . إAEDSRر . س

Former drug addicts who completed the Caritas rehabilitation programme have now set up their very own football team – Caritas FC – and have already made their way to the third division.

All of the participants, from the players to the coach, have been clean for more than two-and-a-half years – and they want to share their story to inspire others to get clean too. 

After being discharged from their rehabilitation programmes and having gone through the programme together, and they all stuck together and eventually founded the team.

Beloved Eurovision singer Fabrizio Faniello is one of Caritas FC’s key players.

Faniello had a serious drug problem up until a few years ago. However, he’s been clean for more than three years and kicked the habit.

Matthew, another one of Caritas FC’s players, is presently working at the Dar Papa Franġisku – a homeless shelter in Birkirkara led by Caritas.

“Out here, we need each other to stay clean,” Matthew said.

“I’ve had jobs that paid better, but I’m working at Dar Papa Franġisku because I want to feed people who, like me, are on the road to recovery.”

Tomorrow, Saturday 14th November, all of Caritas FC’s players will be participating in the ‘Maratona ta’ Mħabba’, a fundraising event in aid of Caritas.

 

The event will be streamed on all Malta television channels from noon to midnight.

Well done to all the former addicts who stayed strong and have moved on with their lives!

