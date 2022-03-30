Watch: Repentant Karl Stagno Navarra Apologises To ‘Hurt’ PN Supporters And Promises To Change His Ways
ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra has issued a public apology to Nationalist supporters who may have been “hurt” by comments he passed on his show Pjazza.
“I will defend your decision to vote PN and forgive me if there were times I may have hurt you with my words; that was never my intention,” Stagno Navarra said on Monday, at the end of what was the first edition of Pjazza since the PL won the 2022 election by a massive margin.
“We need to have some political satire but my intention isn’t to attack the person, but the argument or the subject.”
“Starting from today, I will try to adopt a different behaviour while maintaining my right to recount what happens inside the PN. This isn’t an issue of sympathy but about understanding you and wanting to work with you too.”
@lovinmaltaofficial What do you make of his statements? 👀 #lovinmalta #fypmalta #maltatiktok #fypmalta🇲🇹 #viral #karlstagnonavarra #viral #videomalta #malta #tvmalta #viraltiktokvideo #apologises #fyp ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
As the fiery host of Pjazza, which was recently ranked as Malta’s most popular current affairs TV show, Stagno Navarra has regularly found himself in the centre of controversy, most recently in January when he accused two journalists of “sowing chaos” for asking Prime Minister Robert Abela why he cancelled a trip to the Dubai Expo at the last minute.
His pledge to change his ways came a day after Abela used his election victory speech to pledge not to tolerate any arrogance with anyone.
“Humility will characterise this legislature,” he said. “I will insist on this and lead by example. I will insist that everyone who forms part of the leadership will be there for you and not vice versa.”
Do you think Karl Stagno Navarra will keep his word?