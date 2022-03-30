Watch: Repentant Karl Stagno Navarra Apologises To ‘Hurt’ PN Supporters And Promises To Change His Ways 

ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra has issued a public apology to Nationalist supporters who may have been “hurt” by comments he passed on his show Pjazza.

“I will defend your decision to vote PN and forgive me if there were times I may have hurt you with my words; that was never my intention,” Stagno Navarra said on Monday, at the end of what was the first edition of Pjazza since the PL won the 2022 election by a massive margin.

“We need to have some political satire but my intention isn’t to attack the person, but the argument or the subject.”

“Starting from today, I will try to adopt a different behaviour while maintaining my right to recount what happens inside the PN. This isn’t an issue of sympathy but about understanding you and wanting to work with you too.”