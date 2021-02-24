WATCH: Repubblika Calls For Rosianne Cutajar’s Resignation At Valletta Protest

Protesters have taken to the streets of Valletta calling for the Prime Minister Robert Abela to step up and take action against Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar following revelations of relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The protests, organised by Civil Society NGO Repubblika, is being held outside the justice and equality ministry in Valletta with protesters calling for Prime Minister Robert Abela to take action against Cutajar, who allegedly received a brokers fee in a property deal involving Fenech.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela should tell us how we can be assured that Cutajar is really working for the Maltese people and not for someone involved in corruption scandals where he’s passing thousands of euros to her,” said Repubblika Robert Aquilina.

Last week, it was reported that Fenech handed over a total of €40,000 in a Mdina property deal in 2019 – €31,000 was given to Charles ‘it-Tikka’ Farrugia, who is Cutajar’s close associate, and €9,000 was given Cutajar.

Cutajar is alleged to have pocketed a further €46,500 from the same deal, this time from the property’s owner. At the time, Fenech had not yet been charged in connection to the assassination but had already been outed as the owner of 17 Black, the Dubai-based company linked to alleged government corruption.

“The Parliamentary Secretary should tell us why, after everyone knew that Yorgen Fenech is the owner of the 17 Black, she maintained a relationship with him and accepted gifts worth thousands of euros,” Aquilina continued.

The alleged business dealing between Cutajar and Fenech is already subject to an investigation from the Standards Commissioner.

“In vain Cutajar and Abela try to use the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life as a screen for their silence. We, the people, are wondering. We, the people, need answers,” Aquilina said.

