WATCH: Repubblika To Camp Outside Police Depot For Three Days ‘Come Rain Or Shine’ 

The action will culminate with a protest at Castille Square on Friday at 6:30pm.

“We will stay here, day and night, come rain or shine, until Friday,” NGO president Robert Aquilina told a press conference, with weather forecasts predicting storms over the next few days.

Repubblika will camp in front of the police headquarters for the next three days in protest at the lack of charges against former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Repubblika hung a banner on the gates of the police depot with the words ‘Shame On You’ superimposed over the faces of police commissioner Angelo Gafa, Konrad Mizzi, Prime Minister Robert Abela and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“We have been warning you that our patience has its limits and we’ve given the police commissioner many chances to do his job,” Aquilina said. “The limits have been crossed by far.”

“Not only has Mizzi been allowed to walk freely but he’s even been allowed to take Parliament for a ride. His behaviour is humiliating for the people of Malta and the institutions, and he can only act like this because the police commissioner isn’t doing his job.”

Aquilina told Gafa that Repubblika will immediately end their sit-in demonstration and cancel the protest the moment he arrests and charges Mizzi.

