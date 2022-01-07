WATCH: River Of Love Head Warns Journalist And Activist Will Be ‘Terrorised For Eternity’ In Address To Members
Pastor Gordon-John Manche, the leader of River of Love, has issued warnings that a journalist and an LGBTIQ+ rights activist will end up in the “abyss of hell” and be “terrorised for eternity” in the wake of reports of links between suspected murderer Abner Aquilina and the group.
In a video showing an address to members, Manche says:
“I hope [One Chairman] Jason Micallef is watching this message, he’s written lies about me. I hope Gabi Calleja [head of the LGBTIQ Unit within the Human Rights Directorate] is watching, she comes from a family that loves God; I hope all the MGRM are watching; I hope that Ivan Martin is watching. Obviously, most probably, they will use it to try to mock me.
“But I understand why they do this because if they do not see God, they will do like their father. There are two fathers: God or the devil. Like father like son.”
Manche shared images of Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin during the address.
“Pastor Manche has every right to continue with his self-anointed ‘mission’, but he has no right to attack and vilify journalists who will continue to ask uncomfortable questions and report the facts,” Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech said.
According to The Times of Malta, Aquilina reportedly attended a River of Love ceremony on Saturday, the night before the murder, after which he joined group community group members for a gathering in Żejtun that lasted till midnight.
He was allegedly set to sleep over at a River of Love member’s home and attend the church again the next day, but he was nowhere to be seen on Sunday morning.
Pastor Gordon-John Manche, who leads the group, has denied all links to Aquilina. However, sources who spoke to The Times of Malta have provided contrasting claims. Some say that Aquilina was undertaking guidance and believed that the devil was trying to enter his thoughts.
Manche and some other members have since been interrogated over the links.
