WATCH: Robert Abela And Labour Must Apologise And Disassociate From Muscat To Move Forward, Simon Busuttil Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Labour Party must unequivocally disassociate themselves from Joseph Muscat and “come clean” before building credibility that they’re committed to correcting the institutional crisis plaguing Malta, former PN leader Simon Busuttil told Lovin Malta.

“Anyone remotely connected to Joseph Muscat must leave, we need to start a new chapter,” Busuttil said during an interview on Lovin Daily.

He said Abela and the Labour Party are yet to apologise to the nation for the corruption allegations that have ripped a hole through Malta’s global reputation.

Busuttil resoundingly dismissed suggestions that institutions were working and that Abela should be lauded for the recent arrests of Keith Schembri and others in connection to corruption and money-laundering.

He explained that the institutions were forced into action by court order following a magisterial inquiry he initiated, adding that the police and Attorney General failed to investigate the matter on their own terms.

“Abela was elected with the support of Muscat. Let’s remember that when Abela was an MP, he was one those who was banging the table in support of Muscat as he harangued me over the issue,” he said.

In 2017, Busuttil had asked the magistrate to open inquiries into an alleged passports kickbacks scheme and alleged kickbacks from Times of Malta’s purchase of printing equipment, submitting box files and FIAU reports to the courts. He conceded that he thought at the time Muscat would resign because of the issue.

Turning to recent events, Busuttil expressed utter dismay that former ministers Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona have not been arrested and charged following revelations.

Yesterday, the owner of Macbridge, which was listed as a target client for Mizzi and Schembri’s offshore account, was revealed to be Chen Cheng, the Chinese negotiator on multimillion euro Enemalta deals.

Meanwhile, Cardona is facing serious accusations of leaking information concerning Daphne Caruana Galizia to the suspected killers before and after the murder; along with claims that he was involved with a botched HSBC heist.

Ultimately, Busuttil said that the whole gang needs to be swept away into the dustbin of history.

You can watch the full interview below: