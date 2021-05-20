WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela And Silvio Schembri To Announce Next Round Of Vouchers

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri are set to announce the next round of government vouchers for consumers.

The last round of vouchers were worth €100, and consumers were allowed to spend them at a variety of shops as well as for a number of services. This new round is expected to cost the government around €45 million.

It is believed that the new round of vouchers will be given out to all Maltese residents aged 16 and above.

