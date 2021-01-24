WATCH: Robert Abela Celebrates New Santa Luċija Tunnel: ‘Culture Of Mediocrity Is Over’

“In the past, you wouldn’t have been able to imagine a project like this gathering steam, let alone concluding,” Abela told a press conference today. “We were used to a culture of talking a lot about major projects but not taking action. I’m proud that we’ve changed this culture of mediocrity.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta’s “culture of mediocrity” with regards to capital projects has come to an end as he inaugurated a new underpass in Santa Luċija this morning.

The projects includes a 90m tunnel, directing traffic between the Marsa Junction and Triq tal-Barrani underground and therefore significantly reducing traffic problems for Santa Luċija, Tarxien, and Paola.

“I lived in Tarxien for a number of years and I used this road on a daily basis,” Abela recounted, saying he can attest to the problems of air pollution, noise, and accessibility caused by traffic jams in the area.

The project will also include the planting of more trees along the Santa Luċija Belvedere, the extension of the nearby jogging track, and the installation of new cycle lanes and pedestrian footpaths.

