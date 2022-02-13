Watch: Robert Abela Has ‘A Lot To Answer’ Over Property Deal Involving Suspected Criminal, Bernard Grech Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela has “a lot to answer” following revelations over his involvement in a property deal and legal advice to a man charged with kidnapping and allegedly subject to investigation over other offences.

“Robert Abela has a lot to answer for, he has an obligation to explain these transactions, how he advised on these matters, and what they were intended for. These are serious allegations that essentially boil down to our Prime Minister being complicit in tax evasion and criminality,” Grech said at a political activity in Safi.

Abela confirmed with the Times of Malta that he once had a stake in a promise of sale agreement assigned to one of Christian Borg’s companies. Borg was recently released on bail over a case that saw a man kidnapped, beaten and threatened.

Borg and several of the men involved in the case are reportedly under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering.

Still, questions have been raised over the property deal itself, which has been claimed to be a potential loophole to avoid tax. There are concerns that criminal groups can use the promise of sale agreements for illicit purposes and tax abuse.

Grech said that while the country was meant to be working towards getting off the grey list, the government was continuously involved in scandal.

Grech also outlined proposals amid growing election rumours, stressing that Maltese businesses should be granted an eight-year payment plan for taxes incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic

He also pledged to address anomalies in pension plans for disciplined forces.

He continued to urge people to vote for the party, which recently showed some gains in the polls.