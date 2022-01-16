WATCH: Robert Abela Is The Antithesis Of Joseph Muscat’s Pro-Business Mindset, PN Leader Warns 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has warned businesspeople that Prime Minister Robert Abela has well and truly departed from the pro-business mentality that his predecessor Joseph Muscat had advocated.

“The government is targeting businesspeople because it envies them,” Grech said during an interview on NET TV this morning.

“If there was one good thing about Joseph Muscat it’s that his government was pro-business and opened the doors wider to businesses so they could work with their mind at ease.”

“This government has become the antithesis of Joseph Muscat. They are attacking businesspeople because they have no idea how to make money, how to attract new industries and how to create new economic pillars. So instead they’re turning their eyes on you so you can make good for all the waste, the theft and the money they’re giving each other and their friends.”