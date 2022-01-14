WATCH: Robert Abela ‘Wants To Remove All COVID-19 Restrictions’ But Health Authorities Advising Against It

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted he would like to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions but that the health authorities are advising him against such a course of action.

“I am the first who really, really wants to move beyond quasi-normality and into full normality, I want to reach a position where we can remove all restrictions,” Abela said when questioned by Lovin Malta ahead of the implementation of controversial new vaccine rules on Monday.

However, the Prime Minister warned that the health authorities are advising against moving in that direction, noting a recent statement by the Malta Medical Association (MAM) that the vaccine rules should remain in force until 85% of the population has been boosted.