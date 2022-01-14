WATCH: Robert Abela ‘Wants To Remove All COVID-19 Restrictions’ But Health Authorities Advising Against It
Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted he would like to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions but that the health authorities are advising him against such a course of action.
“I am the first who really, really wants to move beyond quasi-normality and into full normality, I want to reach a position where we can remove all restrictions,” Abela said when questioned by Lovin Malta ahead of the implementation of controversial new vaccine rules on Monday.
However, the Prime Minister warned that the health authorities are advising against moving in that direction, noting a recent statement by the Malta Medical Association (MAM) that the vaccine rules should remain in force until 85% of the population has been boosted.
“I’m not saying that the percentage should be that high but the health authorities are not yet advising us that the time has come to remove all restrictions.”
He also took a dig at Opposition Leader Bernard Grech after the PN urged the government to scrap the rules.
“The MAM’s statement went against the Opposition Leader’s stance, which he had actually changed after spotting a populist trend on social media.”
As of Monday, only adequately vaccinated people will be allowed to enter bars, nightclubs, restaurants, cinemas, casinos, gyms, organised events and other establishments.
Vaccine certificates are valid for people who completed their first vaccine cycle over the past three months or their booster dose over the past nine months.
