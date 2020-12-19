WATCH: Roberta Metsola In Favour Of ‘Phasing Out’ Party Stations As Part Of Broader Reform

Political party stations were never intended to last forever and could see a “phasing out” as part of a broader political reform, according to Roberta Metsola.

The Nationalist MEP shared her thoughts on party stations as part of a Lovin Malta documentary which followed her election as First Vice President of the European Parliament.

“I don’t think that when Net TV was set up 20 years ago the idea was for that channel to last forever,” Metsola said when asked for her opinion on the matter.

“But at the same time, you need a whole reform. So I would not target party political TV stations without looking at the big picture.”