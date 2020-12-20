WATCH: Roberta Metsola Was Ready To Contest For PN Leadership

Roberta Metsola has revealed she was ready to contest for leadership of the Nationalist Party in an exclusive documentary with Lovin Malta.

“Of course I was ready to contest, I put all my ideas on the table. I was ready to do it because I felt it was my responsibility to do it.”

“But, with the way things developed, I did not want to have yet another long drawn out leadership process. The PN had suffered enough, the country is going through a very difficult time and we needed to deliver an Opposition that is on the right track,” she said during ’The First Vice’.

It was long rumoured that Metsola was interested in the party’s top role. However, it was eventually Bernard Grech who would successfully take on Adrian Delia.

“I think now we are on the right track and we are getting there with Bernard Grech,” she said.

Grech has so far made slim gains according to surveys. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to hold onto his role following the next general election, which is scheduled for 2022.

Since then, Metsola has been elected as the First Vice President of the European Parliament, the highest-ranking Eu role any MEP has received.

Lovin Malta was granted the opportunity to Metsola from her living room to the halls of the EU to get a unique insight into the life and mind of the new first Vice President of the European Parliament.

You can watch it all below: