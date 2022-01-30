WATCH: Robot Waiters A ‘Very Sensible’ Idea For Maltese Restaurants But Cannot Fully Replace Staff
A leading Maltese restaurant lobbyist has backed a proposal for eateries to look into robot waiters to ease their staffing problems but warned that such technology can never replace staff entirely.
Matthew Pace, secretary of the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE), said he discussed robot waiters with Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb after she proposed the idea last year.
“I think it’s a very sensible option, but AI will never substitute the human interaction between the server and customer,” he said during an interview by Lovin Malta.
“Lunches and dinners at restaurants are part of our everyday living experience and we don’t just go there for the food but for the experience. The food is a very important component but even more important is the way servers relate and interact with us, and I don’t think this can be replaced.”
“The robot idea is sensible to replace the softer skills like collecting plates and clearing tables, but the relationship between server and customer should remain a priority.”
Last year, Xuereb argued that robot waiters, which have already been implemented in countries like Spain, China, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands and the US, will help restaurants become more productive.
“The reality is that it’s important for businesses to check whether they have waste in their business in terms of the number of people they employ, and whether some jobs can be carried out without employing more people,” she said.
However, leading restaurateurs Nicholas Diacono and Justin Haber poured cold water over the idea, warning it could dent the warm and human dining experience.
Cover photo: Left: A robot waiter serving customers in the UK (Photo: Bloomberg Quicktake: Now)
Would you want to be served by a robot?