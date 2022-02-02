Watch: Rosianne Cutajar Denies Calling Claudette Buttigieg ‘Qaħba’ In Parliament
MP Rosianne Cutajar has denied calling Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg a whore (qaħba) during a sitting in Parliament.
In a video first shared by NET News, Buttigieg is seen reacting to parliamentarians laughing as another MP was speaking. As Buttigieg speaks, she suddenly stops, and says:
“Do you mind? Excuse me, I hear a lot, I hope that the adjective the honourable Cutajar just used wasn’t used for me, as she just used the word qaħba in here, and I just heard it Mr President. Could she clarify whether that adjective was used for me?”
“I want to assure the honourable Buttigieg that we absolutely weren’t speaking in reference to her,” Cutajar said in response.
“Mr President, maybe you didn’t hear her, but I heard her – that language is unacceptable in here,” Buttigieg reacts.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Cutajar completely denied saying anything offensive aimed at Buttigieg.
“I was speaking privately to our whip with no reference to her, and the word qaħba wasn’t used to the point that that the speaker said he didn’t hear anything. I assured her that 1) we weren’t speaking about her and 2) the adjective qaħba wasn’t used in her regard,” Cutajar said.
“This is not the type of language I use.”
Cutajar pointed out that though NET News had originally shared the video with the title: “Rosianne Cutajar used denigrating language during a sitting”, that title has since been removed.
This is not the first time offensive or questionable word were said or picked up in Malta’s Parliament, with other politicians letting some rude phrases slip out during their addresses.
