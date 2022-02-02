Watch: Rosianne Cutajar Denies Calling Claudette Buttigieg ‘Qaħba’ In Parliament

MP Rosianne Cutajar has denied calling Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg a whore (qaħba) during a sitting in Parliament.

In a video first shared by NET News, Buttigieg is seen reacting to parliamentarians laughing as another MP was speaking. As Buttigieg speaks, she suddenly stops, and says:

“Do you mind? Excuse me, I hear a lot, I hope that the adjective the honourable Cutajar just used wasn’t used for me, as she just used the word qaħba in here, and I just heard it Mr President. Could she clarify whether that adjective was used for me?”

“I want to assure the honourable Buttigieg that we absolutely weren’t speaking in reference to her,” Cutajar said in response.

“Mr President, maybe you didn’t hear her, but I heard her – that language is unacceptable in here,” Buttigieg reacts.