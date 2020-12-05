WATCH: Science Is Being ‘Distorted’, Adrian Delia Warns As Malta Allows Genderless Babies

“These laws attack the fabric of our society, a fabric that distinguishes us, even from other countries, and defines who we are,” he went on.

“We want to make sure there’s no discrimination between women and men, therefore, by default, we are defining men and women. But now we are discussing the opportunity where, in the registry’s column where we define men or women, we leave it empty, without a gender,” Delia said in a video he uploaded from a speech in Parliament.

Saying that the idea behind the law “may have had good intentions”, he warned that it was removing “humanity” from society, giving people and the state the right to regulate “that which God created” for political reasons.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia has warned that science is being distorted and Malta risks becoming a “soulless state” after the government allowed parents to leave their newborn’s gender identity empty at birth.

In November, Parliamentary Secretaries Alex Muscat and Rosianne Cutajar had announced a legal amendment to the Civil Code introducing the opportunity for babies to be left genderless on their birth certificates after they are born.

“We are confirming that in the birth certificate itself, the parents can choose not to declare the sex of the baby so that when the child grows up, it will be up to them to determine their identity,” Cutajar had said.

Delia said this kind of thought was leading Malta to become a “soulless state”.

Referring to the Istanbul Convention, meant to protect women from domestic violence, Delia noted that the removal of the definition of those same men and women left the law “without any basis”.

“How can we protect women… if we are removing the definition of women?”

“Instead of equality, instead of creating protection of all those who are different under a law that respects their differences, we have a law that wants to create uniformity, making us all the same, removing what makes everyone different,” he said.

Delia called out those who brought up “civil rights” when discussing these topics.

“Nature is not something that should be turned into an opinion. This has nothing to do with religion, gays, lesbian, civil rights, but the structure of society, something that for thousands of years was a fact… and now must be regulated by the state as well.”

Saying there are exceptions in the case of scientific or medical reasons, he ended by saying political ideology shouldn’t prejudice the fundamental rights that children are born with.

“Is this progress? Is this giving comfort to those scientific exceptions? If we truly want to arrive at that which is normality and equality, why must be interrupt and determine and bring gender into this? Must we disturb the definition of who we are?”

