WATCH: Several Police Argue With Man In Marsaskala For Allegedly Not Wearing Mask After Finishing Coffee

A video uploaded earlier today shows seven police officers arguing with a man over whether he put on his mask after finishing his coffee.

The confrontation between the officers and the man happened after police accused the man of not wearing his mask when he threw his coffee in the bin – effectively breaking a new legal directive that requires masks to be worn at all times in public, unless you are eating or drinking while sitting down.

In the video, the man denies these claims, stating that he wore the mask immediately after he finished his coffee.

However, the confrontation escalates as both sides argue over whether he put his mask on or not, with both parties becoming increasingly flustered by the stalemate situation.

The video has drawn criticism over the fact that seven police officers were called to deal with the situation.

“Stressful times for everyone however I think he could’ve just given them the details quicker and seven police officers for a noncriminal incident is a bit excessive,” one user said.

“They threatened to arrest me too cause I didn’t leave his side and told them the truth that they spitefully followed us despite the fact that he did not object in any way and just put on his visor,” the person who uploaded the video said.

The argument then moves on from the issue of not wearing a facemask to the man not providing his identification. According to the post, the man was later arrested. These details have yet to be confirmed.

A new set of COVID-19 restrictive measures implemented earlier this week have caused confusion around the island, with the government eventually having to amend a section on when one is allowed to remove a facemask in public.

