Shark Spotted Near Dwejra, Gozo As Swimmers Stare In Awe

Swimmers and boat riders enjoying some sun and fun in a picturesque Gozitan Bay were surprised to see a curious shark appear surrounded by a shoal of pilot fish.

“Beautiful shark spotted today at Dwejra while doing a round Gozo trip. Something very unusual to see in our seas – and no its not a great white, so don’t be scared,” Vitamin Sea Watersports said in a Facebook post alongside photos of the shark, as well as people pointing at it while standing on a rock.

Though sharks are sometimes seen in Maltese or Gozitan waters, having one come so close to shore is a relatively rare occurrence.

Marine biologist Alan Deiden said it was a “curious blue shark” that was feeding near Crocodile Rock, Dwejra, earlier this morning.