WATCH: Shocking Head-On Sliema Car Crash Sees Victims Escape With Slight Injuries

A late-night head-on car crash in Sliema ended with both drivers escaping with just slight injuries.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the shocking aftermath of the crash, which happened on Tower Road in Sliema at around 1.30am.

Video Credit: Faisal Alnakua

According to police reports, the accident involved a rental car driven by a 30-year-old Italian man residing in Żebbuġ and a Toyota CHR driven by a 23-year-old Eritrean man residing in Bormla.

Fortunately, both escaped with slight injuries.

The Eritrean man was taken to Mater Dei hospital via ambulance while the Italian man admitted himself at a later time.

