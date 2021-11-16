WATCH: Shocking Moment Parachute Fails To Deploy During Ħal Far Drag Race
Footage has emerged showing the moment a drag race car’s parachute failed as nearby crowds watched in horror.
The footage, which was taken by cameras set up in Ħal Far as controlled high speed races were occurring, captured the entire race.
After starting off well, the cars pick up major speed before crossing a boundary, whereupon one car’s parachutes are deployed.
However, the second car’s parachutes never appear, with the car continuing on at high speed before exiting the raceway and crashing into a wall at the far end of the track.
A 14-year-old girl was hospitalised following the incident.
The girl, who was part of a nearby crowd, was hit by debris that flew into the air following the impact of the car on the race track wall. She sustained grievous injuries.
The driver himself, a 29-year-old man from Qormi, was also hospitalised following the accident.
