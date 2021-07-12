WATCH: Shyli Rose Drops First Single In Years All About Women Knowing Their Worth

Maltese rapper and OnlyFans star Shyli Rose has dropped her first official single in nearly half a decade – and she says it’s all about women empowerment.

The new track, Like That, sees the 21-year-old flaunting her stuff in a basketball court, shooting some hoops while dropping bars about relationships, knowing your worth and not letting someone play you.

“It’s funny actually, the song is based on how a woman should never remove her crown and always remembers her worth,” Shyli Rose told Lovin Malta.

Having faced flak for her confident personality and openness when it comes to her sexuality, Shyli wanted to write a song to remind girls they can be themselves and not have to feel worthless in doing so.

“I want every girl to sing this song out loud and know that she’s not gonna let him take her home tonight because she’s a treasure in the ocean – she’s not easy and shouldn’t be! A strong woman attracts a guy on a whole other level while an easy woman gets played with – and we ain’t easy, right?” she said with a smile.