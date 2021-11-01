WATCH: Silvio Schembri Goes Trick Or Treating With A Difference As He And Kids Give Out Goody Bags Themselves

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri tried his hand at the popular Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating over the weekend. However, rather than knocking on doors and threatening people to egg their homes unless they give them a treat, Schembri and his children Zak and Faith were the ones doing the treating, giving out goody bags to happy children.

“Faith and Zak really love Halloween and they woke up determined to meet up with children even though the activity they had planned for the evening was cancelled due to bad weather,” Schembri said. “The little ones enjoyed knocking on doors and distributing goody bags and after so many doors, we deserved a treat too!” It’s a sweet gesture, but Schembri must also be hoping that it doesn’t fall foul of independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Cassola had reported PL MP Rosianne Cutajar to Children Commissioner Pauline Miceli after she gave out goody bags containing sweets and toothpaste to schoolchildren. Noting that Cutajar had included her name on these goody bags, Cassola warned her gesture was actually an attempt to collect votes from the children’s parents. Miceli wrote back to Cassola today to say she felt uncomfortable with Cutajar’s gesture and to express her disappointment that guidelines she had drafted to limit the use of children in political propaganda and media haven’t yet been given legal power. Have you ever gone trick or treating?

