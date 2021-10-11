WATCH: Singer-Songwriter Cheryl Gets Judges Teary-Eyed With Powerful Acoustic Audition On X Factor Malta

A local singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice has made it on to the next round of X Factor Malta.

Known around the island from her years of gigging around Malta and involvement in the rock scene, Cheryl appeared on X Factor Malta to audition.

“I’ve applied to X Factor Malta because I want to take the next step in music,” Cheryl explained.

Saying she battled depression during which she “lost part of herself, the will to live and my inspiration” she’s now back on the right track and ready to share her voice with the world.

With music helping her get out of a rut as well as bring her hope after the pandemic, she decided to cover “Here Comes The Rain” by Eurythmics – and floored the judges.