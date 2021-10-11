WATCH: Singer-Songwriter Cheryl Gets Judges Teary-Eyed With Powerful Acoustic Audition On X Factor Malta
A local singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice has made it on to the next round of X Factor Malta.
Known around the island from her years of gigging around Malta and involvement in the rock scene, Cheryl appeared on X Factor Malta to audition.
“I’ve applied to X Factor Malta because I want to take the next step in music,” Cheryl explained.
Saying she battled depression during which she “lost part of herself, the will to live and my inspiration” she’s now back on the right track and ready to share her voice with the world.
With music helping her get out of a rut as well as bring her hope after the pandemic, she decided to cover “Here Comes The Rain” by Eurythmics – and floored the judges.
Judge Philippa said the guitar seemed like an extension of Cheryl’s body, and Ira Losco said that she was taken on a “nostalgic trip” with the performance, praising it and getting Cheryl teary-eyed.
“Cheryl, I see a lot of potential – you are in the driver seat now, your journey is in your hands now,” Howard Keith said, going on to say that the tones in her voice sounded “unique”.
X Factor Malta shared her audition with the title: “We believe that Cheryl might be the next big thing.”
Watch Cheryl’s full performance below:
Share this story to show your support for Cheryl!