WATCH: Sliema Apartment CCTV Captures The Moment Two Would-Be Robbers Realised They’re Being Filmed
Two seemingly amateur robbers were caught red-handed trying to break into a couple’s Sliema apartment this morning but were foiled by CCTV cameras in a surreal incident caught on film.
The footage, which was taken at around 9:30am, shows two men clearly searching for something on an apartment floor before one of them points at a particular brown door.
As they’re speaking out the door, one of the men notices that a camera is on and filming them.
With his mask pulled down to his chin, one man can be seen staring into the camera for a few seconds before retreating. He starts walking down the staircase but his fellow thief encourages him to return and the two then pretend to climb up the stairs to the next floor.
However, they don’t climb anywhere near high enough and the camera continues to capture them peeking out from behind the corner. After a few seconds, the would-be thieves return to the door but appear to move away from it.
Lovin Malta spoke to the son of the couple whose apartment was targeted and nearly robbed.
He said the robbers entered his parents’ home around a quarter of an hour after they left the flat, strongly indicating that the men were spying on their movements.
After looking through the footage, he also remembered seeing one of the men loitering around his own garage next door a day earlier.
“I was worried that they’d bump into my parents,” he said. “There was a double murder up the road last year and it was worrying.”
A report has been filed with the police.