WATCH: Sliema Apartment CCTV Captures The Moment Two Would-Be Robbers Realised They’re Being Filmed

Two seemingly amateur robbers were caught red-handed trying to break into a couple’s Sliema apartment this morning but were foiled by CCTV cameras in a surreal incident caught on film.

The footage, which was taken at around 9:30am, shows two men clearly searching for something on an apartment floor before one of them points at a particular brown door.

As they’re speaking out the door, one of the men notices that a camera is on and filming them.

With his mask pulled down to his chin, one man can be seen staring into the camera for a few seconds before retreating. He starts walking down the staircase but his fellow thief encourages him to return and the two then pretend to climb up the stairs to the next floor.