WATCH: Starting With A Family, This Is How Victory Kitchen Feeds Thousands Of People In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The story of Victory Kitchen is one of hope and perseverance in the face of mounting odds. As the pandemic broke out in Malta, leaving many unemployed, the need for food security became more serious for families around the island.

A number of Maltese chefs and restaurants decided to come together and provide food for these families. However, what started as a handful of families has ballooned into a major operation feeding thousands every single week.

In a new video produced by Mike Bonello Ghio, the founder of Victory Kitchen and owner and chef at Gżira’s Briju Rafel Sammut spoke about the journey the initiative’s taken.

Set up as an act of solidarity, Sammut spoke of how heavily some families and people depended on the Victory Kitchen delivery meals, recounting times when they were a bit late and his phone would blow up with calls from worried individuals.

“I do worry, but that’s just a reminder to how important it is that we remain committed.”

Aside from the volunteers and contributions from restaurants and chefs, they’ve also teamed up with Maltese cab company eCabs who provide the wheel-power to deliver the meals.

However, as demand rises for the meals, the Victory Kitchen team have had to put a cap on the amount of meals they can produce due to financial burdens.

If you’d like to help Victory Kitchen continue feeding so many families, donate, contribute and support this amazing cause by visiting their website.

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

