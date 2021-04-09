WATCH: Starting With A Family, This Is How Victory Kitchen Feeds Thousands Of People In Malta

The story of Victory Kitchen is one of hope and perseverance in the face of mounting odds. As the pandemic broke out in Malta, leaving many unemployed, the need for food security became more serious for families around the island.

A number of Maltese chefs and restaurants decided to come together and provide food for these families. However, what started as a handful of families has ballooned into a major operation feeding thousands every single week.

In a new video produced by Mike Bonello Ghio, the founder of Victory Kitchen and owner and chef at Gżira’s Briju Rafel Sammut spoke about the journey the initiative’s taken.

Set up as an act of solidarity, Sammut spoke of how heavily some families and people depended on the Victory Kitchen delivery meals, recounting times when they were a bit late and his phone would blow up with calls from worried individuals.

“I do worry, but that’s just a reminder to how important it is that we remain committed.”