Watch: Street Fights, Prostitutes And High Speeds – Enter The Twilight World Of RIU Patrols In Malta
In the dead of night, Malta’s elite police forces are patrolling the streets, seeking out crime.
The Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) are often the first on the scene when a police report comes in. Specially trained and ready to defuse any situation they encounter – be it vandalism, street fights, car crashes, loitering or more – the RIU are one of Malta’s first lines of defences.
Lovin Malta joined an RIU patrol during the twilight hours to get a closer look at what officers face night to night. With each evening bringing in new challenges, officers need to be prepared for anything.
Do you think you have what it takes to be an RIU officer in Malta?