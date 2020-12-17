WATCH: Sustainability And Green Economy Should Be Top Of Malta’s Agenda For 2021, Miriam Dalli Says

Speaking on a panel on a virtual business breakfast, hosted by Lovin Malta and sponsored by GO Business, to discuss the World Economic Forum’s latest competitiveness report, Dalli made it clear that the way forward for Malta in a post-COVID-19 climate is to ensure that sustainable development is at the core of the nation’s policies.

Sustainability and a concrete transition into a greener economy look to be top of the agenda for Malta in 2021, with Minister Miriam Dalli and PN Outreach President Ivan Bartolo both in agreement that the growing issue must be addressed.

Economic growth, she said, should not be the be-all-and-end-all in judging the nation’s progress. She explained that it effectively would count for nought if the quality of life and the environment are not safeguarded.

“It won’t happen overnight but we need to start today to reach our ambitious 2030 and 2050 targets,” she said.

Bartolo seemingly agreed with Dalli urging both sides of the political divide to come together to identify the real needs of the country. He said that Malta needs to transform the public service into a digital and greener platform. He pointed to projects in Israel and Ireland as evidence of what the country can achieve in the field.

What’s clear is that for both Dalli and Bartolo, addressing the skills gap in the country is crucial for us to tackle these issues.

With a post-COVID-19 economic recovery and a green transition, Malta has a lot on its plate for 2021. However, it’s the biggest challenge will be rebuilding the country’s reputation, which has been severely hit following widespread allegations of corruption and the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Dalli, who has only recently joined Cabinet, acknowledged that there had been a reputational hit, but noted that the country has kickstarted a number of reforms to address the issue, which have been welcomed by the European Commission.

“We cannot rest on our laurels. We need to get better at where we already doing well while also addressing current issues,” she said.

Bartolo once again championed togetherness to address the issue, stressing that all stakeholders have a moral obligation to do so.

“If we do, the recovery will be faster than we think,’ he said.

Harking back to economic growth, Bartolo said that GDP has masked certain issues like good governance.

Economist Marie Briguglio, who formed part of the panel, echoed the sentiment. She explained that while Malta was performing well in a number of areas, like healthcare and the digital economy, it was still lacking in a number of areas, namely connectivity and massive delays in the judicial process.

Briguglio, who is part of a working group to establish a new set of benchmarks for quality of life, also stressed that GDP should not be the only indicator for the nation’s progress.

