Watch: Syrian Shop Owner Hands Out Flowers To Maltese People Thanking Them For Letting Him Into Country
A Syrian man who wanted to thank Malta for allowing him to build a new life here appeared in Valletta to spread some positivity by giving out free red roses to random strangers.
First arriving in Malta 10 years ago when he was 16 years old, @xavi_almusa is “forever grateful” for being welcomed to the island, hitting up the capital city to give out flowers and a sweet note.
In footage uploaded to his TikTok page, Xavi approaches men, women, couples and families with the flowers. Extending a rose, strangers aren’t sure how to react, with some asking what he was doing, or how much they needed to pay for the flower in question.
“How much are these?” said one woman.
“Nothing, nothing,” Xavi said. “These are for free, these are because you let me into Malta because I’m Syrian, not Maltese.”
“Thank you for welcoming me and my family to your beautiful country. We will be forever grateful for all the love and support we’ve received which has given us a sense of hope for a better future.”
Online, people were full of praise for the unexpected token of appreciation.
“Such a lovely gesture,” one person said.
“If only we can learn from this man,” said another.
In the decade since he came to Malta, Xavi was able to open a grocery store in St Paul’s Bay, with his TikTok page often featuring videos of him detailing the latest special offers.
His story shows the impact of giving a refuge to those in need of it, fleeing war or otherwise – and how those same people are ready to give back to the community as soon as they are in a position to do so.
What did you make of Xavi’s flower gesture in Valletta?