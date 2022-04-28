Watch: Syrian Shop Owner Hands Out Flowers To Maltese People Thanking Them For Letting Him Into Country

A Syrian man who wanted to thank Malta for allowing him to build a new life here appeared in Valletta to spread some positivity by giving out free red roses to random strangers.

First arriving in Malta 10 years ago when he was 16 years old, @xavi_almusa is “forever grateful” for being welcomed to the island, hitting up the capital city to give out flowers and a sweet note.

In footage uploaded to his TikTok page, Xavi approaches men, women, couples and families with the flowers. Extending a rose, strangers aren’t sure how to react, with some asking what he was doing, or how much they needed to pay for the flower in question.

“How much are these?” said one woman.

“Nothing, nothing,” Xavi said. “These are for free, these are because you let me into Malta because I’m Syrian, not Maltese.”