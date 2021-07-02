WATCH: Tattoo Parlour Owner Warns He Will Ignore A Third Lockdown After ‘Disrespect’ By Ħamrun Spartans Supporters

“You can celebrate, but not packed together like chickens in a coop,” he said.

In a Facebook video, Dylan Agius said that while he fully respects sports and athletes, naming Ħamrun Spartans and endurance swimmer Neil Agius, he cannot respect “irresponsible” people such as the crowds who gathered in Ħamrun last night.

A tattoo shop owner has warned he will ignore a potential third lockdown as he called out Ħamrun Spartans supporters for the manner in which they celebrated their team’s league victory last night.

Agius warned the supporters showed disrespect to nightclubs, who have had to convert themselves into lounge bars due to COVID-19 restrictions, and businesses such as his own which were forced to lock down twice during the pandemic.

He also called out the authorities for not stopping the celebrations and warned he will ignore a future third lockdown if the authorities order one in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

“I respected you but when you don’t respect me, I will do likewise,” he said.

Yesterday’s celebrations hit a nerve among several people, with several artists announcing they will head to Valletta tomorrow to protest against the way their sector is being “discriminated” against.

Police have since told TVM that 150 people were fined yesterday for breaching COVID-19 restrictions during last night’s Ħamrun celebration.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry added that the organisers of the celebration were fined, while action was taken against some businesses which were breaking the rules.

Do you think the police should have dispersed the crowds last night?