WATCH: ’The First Vice’ Trailer – An Intimate Portrait Of Roberta Metsola, One Of Malta’s Leading MEPs
Roberta Metsola is fast becoming a political giant on the European stage, having been elected First Vice President of the European Parliament after just seven years in office.
But as her profile grows in Brussels and beyond, viewers are about to get to know her more intimately than ever before thanks to a documentary being launched this Friday by Lovin Malta.
Lovin Malta followed Metsola from her living room to the corridors of power in the EU to get some unique insight into to makes Metsola….Metsola.
Check out this trailer below to have a little look at what’s in store!
Metsola wears a lot of hats. She’s a mother, wife, daughter, and friend, all while serving as an MEP for Malta and helping formulate crucial life-changing legislation within the EU.
Her admittedly chaotic juggling act is few can comprehend let alone undertake. But for the first time, people will finally get a taste of how this political phenom is able to balance an endless work schedule with a family operation many know far too well.
Whether it’s her army of four kids or non-stop visits to push through reform, Lovin Malta covered Metsola every step of the way to learn some interesting unknown details about the MEP.
It’s one of the first truly intimate portrayals of one the nation’s leading political figures, so make sure you set a reminder for this Friday to tune in!
The documentary was funded by the European People’s Party.
