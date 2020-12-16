WATCH: ’The First Vice’ Trailer – An Intimate Portrait Of Roberta Metsola, One Of Malta’s Leading MEPs

Roberta Metsola is fast becoming a political giant on the European stage, having been elected First Vice President of the European Parliament after just seven years in office.

But as her profile grows in Brussels and beyond, viewers are about to get to know her more intimately than ever before thanks to a documentary being launched this Friday by Lovin Malta.

Lovin Malta followed Metsola from her living room to the corridors of power in the EU to get some unique insight into to makes Metsola….Metsola.

Check out this trailer below to have a little look at what’s in store!