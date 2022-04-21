Watch: The Moment EU Financial Prosecutor Laid Into Malta’s EU Fraud Investigations 

Laura Codruţa Kövesi, the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, laid into Malta’s efforts to tackle EU fraud and corruption, hitting out at how local authorities continue to pass the buck to other enforcement units.

“I have to be honest. If member states do not do their job, we are not allowed to do their job. Unfortunately, some member states support the EPPO only with words, and not with facts,” she told MEPs.

“I visited Malta and held meetings with local authorities. After two days, it was very difficult for me to identify the institution that is responsible for detecting crimes. All of them said that ‘it’s not me. It’s them’. And when I visited them, they said ‘it’s not us’. It’s them.”

