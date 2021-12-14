WATCH: The Moment Malta Passed A Historic Cannabis Bill 

The bill was approved earlier today with 36 votes in favour and 27 against. All PN MPs voted against the bill.

At the end of a long sitting focused on budget estimates, parliament voted for the bill, which will become law once President George Vella gives his official ascent, which is customary according to the constitution.

Check out the moment Malta’s parliament passed a landmark bill that would effectively legalise the consumption of cannabis for personal use.

A crowd outside parliament was jubilant after the bill was approved, welcoming Minister Owen Bonnici with applause when he exited the parliament building.

Under new rules, adult consumers will be able to possess up to 7g without fear of breaking the law and will not be arrested. However, police will still have the discretion to take the person into cannabis if there is reasonable suspicion of trafficking or drug dealing.

The law also allows for the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants at home, irrespective of the number of residents or strains.

Cannabis associations will be created under the new law to distribute the drug or seeds to cultivate it, mirroring the system employed in Barcelona.

It will be allowed to sell up to seven grams of cannabis in a single day to a member, who will not be able to buy more than 50g over a calendar month. Meanwhile, it will only be allowed to distribute no more than 20 seeds per month to each member.

People will not be allowed to smoke in public unless they have been authorised for medical reasons.

Those with a criminal record related to cannabis possession will have their record expunged.