WATCH: ‘The Struggle Is Real,’ Sliema Football Players Say After Months Of Not Getting Paid

Players from a leading Maltese football have spoken out after months of internal turmoil and no salaries being paid out.

The Sliema Wanderers players opened up just one day after the club’s former President resigned amidst mixed messages from the club’s authority and a general sense of confusion over the future of the team, and its finances.

Mark Scerri, the team’s captain, told Lovin Malta about the dire financial situation players were finding themselves in.

“We have a situation where players were not getting paid,” he said. “We had players who struggled financially, players didn’t have money for food, fuel or to send back home to families abroad, so the struggle was real here financially.”

“Promises were made, but nothing materialised.”

Scerri praised the team for continuing to give their best on the pitch despite these ongoing problems which have been occurring for at least six months.