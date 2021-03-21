WATCH: ‘There’s Little Doubt Yorgen Fenech Wasn’t The Only Mastermind’, Bernard Grech Says

PN Leader Bernard Grech has little doubt that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech is not the only mastermind involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and would consider giving him a pardon if all other options to get to the bottom of the case were exhausted. Not only that, but he would also give Vince ‘Koħħu’ Muscat a presidential pardon – as long as it led to more information for a fuller picture in the investigation into the murder. During an interview with Lovin Malta founder Christian Peregin, Grech reacted to the whirlwind developments that occurred over the weekend that saw former chief of staff Keith Schembri jailed in Corradino Correctional Facility after being refused bail over charges ranging from corruption to financial crimes going back to 2008. He praised the fact that Malta was moving closer to becoming a safer country as this case developed.

Asked about concerns over whether former PN leader Adrian Delia had accepted money from Yorgen Fenech to pay employees wages, Grech said he would have “no problem taking steps” if that was the case. “Let’s see what the result is – but we don’t want to keep that money,” he said. On the topic of finances, Grech made it clear that his vision for the PN differed from what he saw happening in the PL. “My vision is definitely not a roadmap that ends with me getting millions in my pocket.”

When asked about what he would offer in government, Grech said he would reinvest money made from the controversial passport selling scheme into youth startups to help support their growth as much as possible. Grech also said he wants to see Malta’s maritime industry develop into more than “just a register for ships” and spoke of Malta becoming a hub for flight logistics in Europe. Grech also said that if he became Malta’s Prime Minister, he would want to see improvements for the Whistleblower’s Act as well as how parliament works on the island. What did you make of Grech’s perspective?