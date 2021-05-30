WATCH: This Centre In A Quiet Alley In Rabat Is Approaching Autism In A Whole New Way

From mothers who spoke of the aspirations they hold for their young children, to the misconceptions they often face in public to the fears that keep them awake at night, step into the life of families living with and adapting to autism.

Lovin Malta went behind the scenes at Hand in Hand School, a centre focused on using Applied Behaviour Analysis therapy as a means to addressing children with autism’s challenging behaviours.

Hand in Hand came about after the Vassallos third son Zayn was diagnosed with autism – and the family weren’t sure how to handle it.

After moving abroad for some time, the family returned to Malta and decided to set up something to help families in a similar situation.

With Hand in Hand currently seeing a small number of students, there are hopes that they can expand and begin seeing a wider rage of children. However, high costs within the private sector mean that the most vulnerable families are often left out of receiving this results-based treatment.

Have you or a close friend had an experience related to autism in Malta? Let us know in the comments below or contact [email protected] to speak in confidence.