WATCH: This Dance Remix Of The Simpatiċi Theme Song Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

There are a handful of classic Maltese sitcoms that will long live on in the island’s hearts way beyond their end date – and Simpatiċi is right up there with the big ones. The show ran from 1999 to 2015, and featured some icons of Maltese TV like Mary Rose Mallia as Nanna Katrin.

And now, Maltese DJ Debrii has taken the beloved theme song and turned it into a modern club banger that is going viral on social media.

Within days, the remix and accompanying snippet on TikTok racked up over 63,000 views, which really goes to show just how many people remember the song’s famous lines.

1. And though the snippet’s barely been out for a weekend, there’s already an unofficial dance for it…

2. And other popular Maltese TikTokers already jumped at the chance to react to it.

3. Malta’s ALS hero Bjorn Formosa even uploaded a hilarious version ahead of his major marathon in September.

4. Honestly, a surprising amount of people had jokes after the remix dropped, bringing the timeless classic kicking and screaming into 2021.

5. A couple of gym ladies even posted a workout routine in beat with the song.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Debrii was just happy to see "the national treasure" that is Simpatiċi's theme song being appreciated. "I didn't expect as big as a reaction as it's had, that's for sure," he smiled. "It's nice to see different people come together, I did it somewhat jokingly because I think we need to stop taking everything so seriously and just indulge in a little light-hearted fun, especially in such circumstances." "But then as I was making it, it started to slap and I went with it," he laughed. "It brings a lot of laughs and smiles and at the end of the day that's all that matters." The only question we have left is – is a Dejjem Tiegħek Becky remix in the works?