WATCH: This Is How Malta Kept COVID-19 Under Control, Chris Fearne Reveals With New Graph

A new graph comparing Malta’s COVID-19 cases to other European countries shows how “Malta kept cases under control”.

Released by Health Minister Chris Fearne, the graph shows the daily new COVID-19 positives as a percentage of tests carried out that day in a country, showing the method and statistic the government is using to measure its success.

This is why Maltese authorities have said the island’s cases have remained relatively stable, even when other countries see a rise in cases.