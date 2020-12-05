WATCH: This Is How Malta Kept COVID-19 Under Control, Chris Fearne Reveals With New Graph

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new graph comparing Malta’s COVID-19 cases to other European countries shows how “Malta kept cases under control”.

Released by Health Minister Chris Fearne, the graph shows the daily new COVID-19 positives as a percentage of tests carried out that day in a country, showing the method and statistic the government is using to measure its success.

This is why Maltese authorities have said the island’s cases have remained relatively stable, even when other countries see a rise in cases.

Looking at the graph, one can see Malta’s journey throughout 2020 remain relatively stable, with no major rises or dips, while other countries are moving much more sporadically.

Malta’s active cases dropped to below 2,000 for the first time in weeks today, alongside 103 new cases and 169 more recoveries. The island has suffered 149 deaths related to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

What do you make of this graph?

