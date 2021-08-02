WATCH: This Man Just Built A Ridiculously Detailed Maltese Doll House For His Daughter

A father’s gift of a Maltese-inspired doll house for his daughter is going viral for its insane detail.

When Austin Galea retired, he wanted to fulfil a promise he had made his daughter ever since she was young.

“She’s been waiting thirty years for this – and I had always told her, one day you’ll get it,” Galea told TVM in a video feature showcasing the dollhouse.

And needless to say, the Maltese townhouse turned dollhouse is seriously impressive.