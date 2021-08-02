WATCH: This Man Just Built A Ridiculously Detailed Maltese Doll House For His Daughter
A father’s gift of a Maltese-inspired doll house for his daughter is going viral for its insane detail.
When Austin Galea retired, he wanted to fulfil a promise he had made his daughter ever since she was young.
“She’s been waiting thirty years for this – and I had always told her, one day you’ll get it,” Galea told TVM in a video feature showcasing the dollhouse.
And needless to say, the Maltese townhouse turned dollhouse is seriously impressive.
Jagħmel dar tal-pupi għal bintu bi stil tipikament Malti
“30 sena ilha tistennieha. Meta kienet żgħira kont ngħidilha issa se nagħmilhilek. Jien dejjem kelli f’rasi li meta tkun żgħir ma tapprezzax ċertu xogħol. Għedt issa hu l-mument li rtirat u għandi ċ-ċans nagħmilha bil-kwiet, u għall-grazzja t’Alla l-Bambin sellifni ż-żmien u għamilt – jien għalija l-opra tiegħi, ħa ngħid hekk.”
Posted by Television Malta on Monday, August 2, 2021
A video interview with Galea racked up over 22,000 views within two hours, with hundreds of people flooding the comments section praising the man’s dedication to the rare work.
Everything from wiring casing to chandeliers to the furniture and even the architectural design were thought of as Galea was creating his masterpiece.
Coming in just under 80cm in height and 63cm in width, the dollhouse opens up and features several rooms, including a bathroom, bedroom and kitchen – basically all the homes you’d find in a traditional Maltese home.
He’s even added the all-important image of Madonna atop the master bed in the bedroom, as well as the typical Maltese clock.
Now that this labour of love is complete, Galea is excited for his next big project, which is set to be Christmas-themed, which he says he is very passionate about.
