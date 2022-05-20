د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Thor The Maltese Surfing Dog Is Already Killing Summer ’22 With An Insane Comeback

Malta’s coolest surfing dog, Thor has returned, and his skills with a surfboard have only gotten better.

Footage uploaded on Instagram showed the Italian Mastiff effortlessly riding the waves under the warm Maltese sun, pulled by a jetski captained by his master.

 

A three-year-old Thor first made an appearance on social media after he was filmed surfing solo in Għadira Bay in 2017.

He wowed crowds of passers-by, who gathered on the bay to watch the canine superstar hit the waves. Footage of the act even went viral.

But now he’s back, and he’s still got it.

What do you think of Thor’s mad skills?

