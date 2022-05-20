Watch: Thor The Maltese Surfing Dog Is Already Killing Summer ’22 With An Insane Comeback
Malta’s coolest surfing dog, Thor has returned, and his skills with a surfboard have only gotten better.
Footage uploaded on Instagram showed the Italian Mastiff effortlessly riding the waves under the warm Maltese sun, pulled by a jetski captained by his master.
View this post on Instagram
A three-year-old Thor first made an appearance on social media after he was filmed surfing solo in Għadira Bay in 2017.
He wowed crowds of passers-by, who gathered on the bay to watch the canine superstar hit the waves. Footage of the act even went viral.
But now he’s back, and he’s still got it.