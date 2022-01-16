WATCH: Throwback To When Minister Clyde Caruana Denounced Vaccine Rules As ‘Extreme’

“I don’t think so, I think people should be free to do what they think is best for them and their families,” Caruana responded.

Back in December 2020, a few weeks before Malta rolled out its initial vaccination drive, Lovin Malta interviewed Caruana and asked him for his opinion on certificates which would allow vaccinated people to do things that they wouldn’t be allowed without one.

It wasn’t too long ago that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had voiced serious skepticism over the kind of vaccine entry rules that are set to come into force tomorrow.

“I don’t think governments should push it to the extreme that they control everything and everyone.”

“The vaccine is there for everyone to take, I’m quite sure that a significant number of people will go for it, and this in turn will help stabilise the situation.”

Fast-forward 13 months and the Maltese government, of which Caruana is a key member, is all set to implement these very same rules.

People who aren’t adequately vaccinated will no longer be allowed to enter bars, każini, clubs, restaurants, snack bars, cinemas, theatres, casinos, gaming parlours, bingo halls, sport events, gyms, fitness centres, public swimming pools, spas and saunas, organised events or exhibitions.

Certificates will only be valid for adults who received the first vaccine cycle within the past three months or their booster within the past nine months. Under-18s, who aren’t eligible for the booster, will be able to enter the above establishments after having received their first vaccine cycle.

The rules have proven to be extremely controversial, with the Nationalist Party striking out against them, hundreds of people taking to the streets in protest, and a court case filed.

