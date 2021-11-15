WATCH: TikToker Joking About How People Say ‘Bonġu’ In Malta Gets Racially Dragged In Comments

A TikTok video making light of the way some Maltese people greet each other is getting backlash online, with many people attacking the TikToker’s skin colour in their anger at the words he used. “In Malta, we don’t say ‘good morning'” creator @Austinegodstime started off his video with while using a format popularly used on Lovin Malta’s TikTok page. The meme format, which generally sees a silly tidbit of Maltese life following as a punchline to the setup, is generally well-received in Maltese cyberspace. However, @Austinegodstime’s punchline didn’t land well with some viewers. “We say – ‘bonġu sieħbi al madonna,” he continues, in reference to the commonly heard Maltese cuss phrase.

However, some people weren’t having it, and let their prejudice shine brightly through their comments. “Black trash,” said one Maltese man. “Bongu, you piece of garbage,” said another, with other comments posting much more egregious threats and offences, some even taking aim at Mohammed, the founder of the world religion of Islam. “Why are you swearing, kumidjant?” However, people were quick to retort that he picked the language up from somewhere. “You guys made him like this – aren’t you seeing your own comments?” said one person. “Y’all are taking this too far, weirdos,” said a young Maltese woman. “And then we say that Maltese people aren’t racist,” said a third. One foreign man chimed in, clearly aware of how some Maltese people can get online: “Bro, try to respect their religion”. However, someone succinctly followed that up with: “All of a sudden, all the Maltese people are religious and good people as if they’ve never sworn themselves,” along with two very appropriately placed laughing emojis.

Do you think the TikTok was harmlessly poking fun at Maltese life or cause to be offended?