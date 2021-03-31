WATCH: ‘Today, We Are Living Our Forefathers’ Dreams,’ Robert Abela Says In Freedom Day Address
Malta’s Prime Minister looked back on the journey the island has taken to reach the level of freedom it enjoys in 2021 in his Freedom Day address.
Harkening back to earlier times, Robert Abela recounted how Malta had slowly opened up after centuries of being controlled by foreign powers, before setting up a swathe of liberal reforms, including setting up the welfare state, that began forming the modern Malta we know today.
“You know as well as I do that the Labour Party never had an easy life,” Abela said. “But it always made it. But it’s been a vision that has taken time to achieve.”
He spoke of the struggles former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff faced, as well as countless others, in the pursuit of greater freedom in Malta.
“And because of their work, today we are living that dream.”
Abela listed a number of policies that the Maltese government had rolled out over the years, including greater civil rights for minorities, and spoke of updating rent laws to provide better security to those who live in fear of finding themselves without a roof over their head.
“We are going to lead even more reforms that lead to greater freedom,” he said.
Just yesterday, the government announced a white paper proposing major reforms to responsible cannabis use in Malta. Key proposals included the opportunity to grow four cannabis plants privately in one’s home and carry up to 7 grams without facing arrest while in public.