WATCH: ‘Today, We Are Living Our Forefathers’ Dreams,’ Robert Abela Says In Freedom Day Address

Malta’s Prime Minister looked back on the journey the island has taken to reach the level of freedom it enjoys in 2021 in his Freedom Day address.

Harkening back to earlier times, Robert Abela recounted how Malta had slowly opened up after centuries of being controlled by foreign powers, before setting up a swathe of liberal reforms, including setting up the welfare state, that began forming the modern Malta we know today.

“You know as well as I do that the Labour Party never had an easy life,” Abela said. “But it always made it. But it’s been a vision that has taken time to achieve.”

He spoke of the struggles former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff faced, as well as countless others, in the pursuit of greater freedom in Malta.

“And because of their work, today we are living that dream.”