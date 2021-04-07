WATCH: ‘Together We Can!’: Malta’s Pandemic Frontliners Come Together To Keep Spirits High With Joyful Song

The FIDEM Charity Foundation has released “Flimkien – Together We Can” – a community production that is guaranteed to brighten your day.

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that many are feeling a sense of fatigue. Luckily, just in time for World Health Day, Malta’s frontliners and community came together to keep spirits high and keep focused on the light at the end of the tunnel.

The catchy tune was written by Fr Rob Galea, Ivan Diaz, Ricardo Grzona and Shafik Palis. It was belted out by Edward Ellul and Rachel Fabri.

Performing along to the tune are the people working to keep the country running during these tough times: doctors dancing outside Mater Dei, bus drivers, enforcement officers as well as children and elderly people keeping safe at home.

“One day we will look back and talk about the times we could not hug one another. How our children could not play together and how lonely the elderly felt. How our teens missed the best years of their lives and how our front liners were real-life heroes,” a spokesperson from FIDEM said.

“Amongst everything, there is always hope.”

FIDEM is a non-profit that works to support and empower vulnerable people across the islands through education and well-being projects.

When COVID-19 hit, FIDEM set up “Hear to Help” Helpline – a free hotline that allows anyone to access free expert psychological and legal assistance.

Then, We Connect, a safe online space where people can access a compassionate, supportive community, was born in February 2021. It was set up to combat prevalent loneliness during this crisis.

Already boasting nearly 5,000 members, the group is guided by a team of experts, including psychologists, fitness professionals, chefs, musicians and dancers provide advice and offer free activities on a voluntary basis.

Hear to Help Helpline enables callers to access free expert psychological and legal assistance. It’s open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm on +356 9932 0977.

