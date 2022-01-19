WATCH: Traffic Backed Up From Paola To Marsa After Tree Falls On Driver And Vehicle
A traffic accident in a busy road in Marsa led to major congestion throughout the key travel areas this morning.
In footage sent to Lovin Malta, traffic can be seen at a standstill, snaking from Paola to Marsa.
Following the accident, a 50-year-old woman from Birgu was hospitalised.
It is believed that the tree may have fallen after a large vehicle clipped the tree’s branches as it passed, leading to a large branch to collapse onto a vehicle behind it, causing considerable damage.
Police investigations are underway – drivers were being advised to avoid the area as the road had been closed to traffic earlier.
