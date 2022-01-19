د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Traffic Backed Up From Paola To Marsa After Tree Falls On Driver And Vehicle

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A traffic accident in a busy road in Marsa led to major congestion throughout the key travel areas this morning.

In footage sent to Lovin Malta, traffic can be seen at a standstill, snaking from Paola to Marsa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Following the accident, a 50-year-old woman from Birgu was hospitalised.

It is believed that the tree may have fallen after a large vehicle clipped the tree’s branches as it passed, leading to a large branch to collapse onto a vehicle behind it, causing considerable damage.

Police investigations are underway – drivers were being advised to avoid the area as the road had been closed to traffic earlier.

Did you encounter traffic in your area this morning? Let us know in the comments below 

READ NEXT: 'Escaped Justice': Attorney General Under Increased Pressure To Act On Pilatus Bank Bosses

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All