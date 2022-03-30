Watch: Trailer Tilts Wildly Turning Bend In Marsa Road

Footage showing a truck tilting wildly while turning a central bend on a Marsa road has been picked up by a driver’s dashcam.

In the video posted to social media by @championgroups, a driver is seen calmly driving along Aldo Moro Road, Marsa, before turning to enter one of the main areas.

As he’s driving, a large truck can be seen entering from the right side of the road, turning to enter his lane.

However, the truck tilts diagonally as it exits the turn, momentarily looking like it might even flip over, before correcting itself and moving onward.