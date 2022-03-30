Watch: Trailer Tilts Wildly Turning Bend In Marsa Road
Footage showing a truck tilting wildly while turning a central bend on a Marsa road has been picked up by a driver’s dashcam.
In the video posted to social media by @championgroups, a driver is seen calmly driving along Aldo Moro Road, Marsa, before turning to enter one of the main areas.
As he’s driving, a large truck can be seen entering from the right side of the road, turning to enter his lane.
However, the truck tilts diagonally as it exits the turn, momentarily looking like it might even flip over, before correcting itself and moving onward.
Online, people couldn’t help but react to it, with some joking that the “new trailer for Fast and the Furious looks pretty dope” while others discussed the driver’s abilities.
The video, which seems to have been taken at the tail end of 2021, comes just days after a carcading truck slammed into other vehicles on the very same Marsa road on Sunday.
“That’s one capable driver, he was able to right the truck immediately,” said one person online.
“Capable driver? He would be if he turned the curve smoothly, not nearly rolled over,” responded another. “I say an irresponsible but lucky driver.”
“Whoever is surprised has never driven a trailer,” chimed in a third person. “That the trailer rises from one side doesn’t mean that the truck was being driven at a high speed. It just shows the trailer hasn’t been loaded properly from the back.”
Other people were less focused on understanding what happened and more interested in the memes, with one person posting the obligatory: “When you’re working but she tells you her parents aren’t home”.
