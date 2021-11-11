WATCH: Trash Bags Casually Surf Down Maltese Roads Floating On Rainwater

In a video shared by @kurtcassar.1 on TikTok, at least a dozen garbage bags can be seen turning a street corner riding atop a steady current of rainwater before joining in with a larger stream. Black, blue and white bags, as well as cardboard and other bits of refuse, are all there for the ride.

A sudden storm today led to trees and poles collapsing as well as buses getting flooded – but footage of bags of trash being pulled along with the rainwater’s current may be the perfect summary of what happens whenever things get wet.

As ridiculous as the video is, people couldn’t help but have fun with the footage.

“When all your exes come out to look for you,” said one person.

“I’m with the blue bag – it looks determined to win,” joked another.

Malta’s roads became waterlogged this morning as a sudden downpour led to rising waters across the island, with even buses suffering due to grates not being able to keep up with the water.

In some localities, trash bags were sucked onto grates meant to allow water through, compounding the problems.

Either way, spare a thought for the owner of the blue car that basically acted as a stop guard for the stray rubbishes.